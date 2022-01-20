CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » Vatican includes group backing…

Vatican includes group backing women’s ordination on website

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has included a group that advocates for women’s ordination on a website promoting a two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics, indicating that Pope Francis wants to hear from all Catholics during the process.

The inclusion of the Women’s Ordination Conference on the website promoting the Vatican’s 2023 “synod,” or meeting of bishops, is significant since the Vatican has long held the group at arm’s length. Catholic doctrine forbids the ordination of women as priests.

In the run-up to the synod, the Vatican has asked dioceses, religious orders and other Catholic groups to embark on listening sessions so ordinary Catholics can talk about their needs and hopes for the church.

The Women’s Ordination Conference launched a “Let Her Voice Carry” campaign to do just that, providing a “tool kit” for users to understand the synod process and participate in it. It has also launched a series of online listening sessions so participants can engage virtually.

Last year, the Vatican office made headlines after it initially included and then removed a link to an advocacy group for the Catholic LGBTQ community which had also launched a campaign to seek the views of gay Catholics in the pre-synod process. The website moderators apologized and restored the link to the group, New Ways Ministry.

Francis has called for women to take on greater decision-making roles in the church but has strongly upheld the ban on their ordination.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up