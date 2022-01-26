CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » Europe News » Explosion damages offices, stores…

Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens, no injuries

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An explosion seriously damaged an office block and smashed nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens early Wednesday with no immediate reports of any injuries.

The pre-dawn blast occurred 200 meters (yards) from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus on the busy Syngrou Avenue.

Firefighters were using aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside the damaged buildings. As dawn broke, they forced their way into damaged stores to free several people trapped inside.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Traffic was halted in the area.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

3 takeaways from FITARA 13

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up