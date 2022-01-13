CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | CDC encourages higher-quality masks | Latest DC-area cases
Denmark to offer 4th COVID vaccine shots to special groups

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 7:59 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark will offer fourth coronavirus vaccination shots to risk groups and vulnerable citizens as the pandemic situation in the country has worsened due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said Wednesday that health authorities would offer fourth vaccine jabs to the “most vulnerable groups” such as those with weakened immune systems.

Heunicke didn’t say when the rollout of the fourth jab would begin in the country of 5.8 million. He stressed that while the omicron variant appears to be less dangerous than the previously dominant delta variant, it is not harmless.

Effective Jan. 16, Denmark will ease some of coronavirus restrictions as lawmakers agreed to reopen cinemas, entertainment parks, museums and theaters among other venues. Also, limited numbers of spectators will be allowed at indoor and outdoor sports events.

Only a handful of countries worldwide have begun fourth vaccinations, or announced plans to do so.

Israeli media have reported that over 250,000 of the country’s citizens have so far received a fourth shot since the rollout started in early January. Israelis aged 60 and over, medical workers and those with weakened immune systems are eligible for the fourth jab.

