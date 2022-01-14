AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JAN. 7-13, 2022 From clashes in Kazakhstan to Albanian opposition supporters fighting each other and the U.K. prime minister’s apology…

JAN. 7-13, 2022

From clashes in Kazakhstan to Albanian opposition supporters fighting each other and the U.K. prime minister’s apology for attending a lockdown garden party, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Prague Photographer Petr Josek.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.