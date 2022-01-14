WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:35 AM

JAN. 7-13, 2022

From clashes in Kazakhstan to Albanian opposition supporters fighting each other and the U.K. prime minister’s apology for attending a lockdown garden party, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Prague Photographer Petr Josek.

