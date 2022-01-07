AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 31, 2021 – JAN. 6, 2022 From protests in Kazakhstan and hospital staff stretched due to COVID-19, to New…

DEC. 31, 2021 – JAN. 6, 2022

From protests in Kazakhstan and hospital staff stretched due to COVID-19, to New Year and Epiphany celebrations across the region, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Giannakouris in Athens.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.