THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s regulator gives green light to Novavax, the 5th COVID-19 vaccine for use…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s regulator gives green light to Novavax, the 5th COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.