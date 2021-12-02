CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Europe News » Putin urges compliance with…

Putin urges compliance with safety rules after mine blast

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 9:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations in the wake of last week’s coal mine explosion that killed 51 miners and rescuers.

The devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia, was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered.

A probe has revealed multiple violations of safety norms at the mine, including the tinkering with methane level indicators in an apparent attempt to maintain production despite the danger of explosion.

“According to preliminary data, the accident was triggered by the violation of several safety requirements,” Putin said, adding that all mines in the Kemerovo region will be checked for compliance with safety norms.

“It’s inadmissible to abuse and exploit the courage of people who go down into the mines,” Putin said somberly. “Those who ignore and neglect people’s safety and subject them to deadly risks in the run for profits must face responsibility in line with the law.”

The Listvyazhnaya mine director, two other managers and two inspectors of the state technology watchdog have been arrested pending an investigation. They were charged with violating industrial safety requirements and could face prison sentences of up to seven years if convicted.

Law enforcement officials said workers at the mine had long complained about the high level of methane. Authorities repeatedly suspended work at some of the mine’s sections this year and issued fines of more than 4 million rubles (roughly $53,000) for safety violations.

A total of 285 miners were underground at the time of explosion, which quickly filled the mine with toxic smoke. A total of 239 people were rescued shortly after the blast, and about 100 sought medical assistance.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up