AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 4:40 AM

NOV. 26-DEC. 2, 2021

From Josephine Baker’s symbolic induction into France’s Pantheon to children in Johannesburg as news of the latest virus variant broke, the Belarus migrant crisis and protests in Burkina Faso, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Chief Photographer for East Africa Ben Curtis.

