CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Europe News » Ukraine charges 5 hackers…

Ukraine charges 5 hackers allegedly working for Russia

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 10:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has filed charges of espionage and attempted state overthrow against five people who allegedly were part of a hackers group controlled by Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine said Friday that the hackers group known as “Armagedon” was responsible for some 5,000 cyberattacks on Ukrainian state agencies since 2014.

The service said it had intercepted and recorded conversations of two group members it claims are agents of Russia’s Federal Security Service, the main descendant of the Soviet KGB, working in Russia-annexed Crimea.

The five alleged hackers were charged in absentia. There were no details on the extent of the damage any of the group’s attacks may have caused.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Tech News | World News

DoD makes $6.2 billion award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up