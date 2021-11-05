Train strikes Eritrean migrants, killing 1, on French coast

PARIS (AP) — A train struck and killed a migrant from Eritrea and injured several others on the northern coast…

PARIS (AP) — A train struck and killed a migrant from Eritrea and injured several others on the northern coast of France that is the main jumping-off point for migrants seeking to reach Britain.

Among the injured in the accident Thursday evening in Calais, one was in critical condition, Franck Dhersin, a vice president for transportation in the Hauts-de-France region said.

Two others were slightly injured.

