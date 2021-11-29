CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » Russian navy test-fires hypersonic missile

Russian navy test-fires hypersonic missile

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 8:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s navy successfully test-fired a prospective hypersonic missile, the military said Monday.

The Defense Ministry said that the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the White Sea launched the Zircon cruise missile, hitting a practice target 400 kilometers (215 nautical miles) away.

The launch was the latest in a series of tests of Zircon, which is set to enter service next year.

President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). Putin has emphasized that its deployment will significantly boost the capability of Russia’s military.

Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines. It is one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.

The Kremlin has made modernizing the country’s arsenals a top priority amid the tensions with the West that followed Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up