Flash floods in Bosnia prompt evacuations, school closures

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 6:33 AM

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Bosnia, prompting evacuations and submerging local roads in some parts of the country on Friday.

Homes were flooded around Sarajevo while local roads were submerged in the southwest of the country, prompting some schools to cancel classes.

Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes in the Sarajevo suburb of Otes and in the city of Konjic, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the capital.

Rain started late on Thursday and forecasts say it will continue to fall until Sunday, raising fears of a repeat of record flooding that affected about a third of the population in 2014.

