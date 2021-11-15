CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Cyprus to offer booster shots to all adults 18 and over

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 10:52 AM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus said on Monday it will offer COVID-19 vaccination booster shots to all adults 18 and over.

The decision comes less than two weeks after the east Mediterranean island nation expanded its booster shot drive to include everyone over 50.

The only prerequisite to receive a booster shot is that six months needs to have elapsed since a person was fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson&Johnson vaccines.

Like in many parts of Europe, Cyprus has seen a rise in coronavirus infections in the last couple of weeks. Health experts say the increase is largely caused by those who haven’t been vaccinated.

Around 80% of adults in Cyprus have been fully vaccinated.

As of Nov. 8, 125,110 infections have been recorded, of which 587 people died.

The 14-day cumulative case rate leading up to Nov. 8 was 284.7 per 100,000 population.

