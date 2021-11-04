CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Cyprus expands COVID booster shots to all aged 50 and over

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 9:37 AM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus expanded its COVID-19 vaccination booster shot drive on Thursday to include everyone 50 and over, as well as those who have been diagnosed as obese irrespective of age.

A precondition for receiving a booster shot is for six months to have elapsed since a person was fully vaccinated. Cyprus began administering booster shots last month to people aged 60 and over.

According to the latest available data, nearly 80% of adults, 40% of 16-17 year-olds and 25% of kids between 12-15 have been fully vaccinated.

Around one in 10 people on Cyprus have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic with some 570 having died as a result of the virus.

