AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

NOV. 12-18, 2021

From the immigration crisis at the Poland-Belarus border and in Italy to the ongoing volcano eruption in Spain and World Cup qualifiers taking place across Europe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Emilio Morenatti in Barcelona.

