AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A week in which the border between Belarus and Poland saw migrants caught up in a political showdown between the two countries, climate talks and the protests around the the COP26 summit in Glasgow continued and AP paid a visit to an ICU and morgue in Bucharest as virus cases surged in Europe. There were floods in Bosnia and a march by far-right groups in Warsaw. Sporting highlights included Ronaldo being mobbed at a World Cup qualifier in Ireland and the All Blacks in ominous form in a rugby international in Italy.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Moscow photographer Pavel Golovkin.

