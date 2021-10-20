Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Europe News » Retired pope hopes to…

Retired pope hopes to soon join friends in ‘the afterlife’

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 7:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Retired Pope Benedict XVI has said he hopes to soon join a beloved professor friend in “the afterlife,” in a sign that the 94-year-old pontiff is not only accepting his eventual death but welcoming it.

Benedict penned an Oct. 2 letter to a German priest, thanking him for letting him know of the passing of the Rev. Gerhard Winkler, a Cistercian priest and academic colleague of the former Joseph Ratzinger.

“Of all my colleagues and friends he was the closest to me,” Benedict wrote, according to the letter reproduced in German media. “Now he has reached the afterlife, where many friends certainly await him. I hope I can join them soon.”

Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to resign when he renounced the papacy in 2013, saying he didn’t have the strength of body and mind to guide the Catholic Church.

Throughout the papacy of Pope Francis, Benedict has lived in a converted monastery in the Vatican gardens, occasionally greeting visitors and writing, but by and large keeping to his vow to live “hidden to the world.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

OPM proposes expanding FEDVIP coverage to temporary, seasonal employees

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

Education Department looking at zero trust to secure bots from being compromised

Senate appropriators want to add $24 billion to defense budget in bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up