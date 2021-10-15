Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed…

Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 8:52 AM

LONDON (AP) — Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.

Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea.

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.

Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997.

