Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

LONDON (AP) — Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.

Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea.

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.

Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997.

