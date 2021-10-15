Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Police and ambulance on scene amid reports UK lawmaker stabbed during meeting with constituents

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 8:48 AM

LONDON (AP) — Police and ambulance on scene amid reports UK lawmaker stabbed during meeting with constituents.

