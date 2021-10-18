Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » Europe News » Kosovo opposition wins, but…

Kosovo opposition wins, but most communes in runoffs

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 4:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Preliminary results on Monday show that the center-right opposition parties have dominated in Kosovo’s municipal elections but more than half of communes will go to runoffs in a month’s time.

About 1.9 million voters in the small Balkan nation were electing mayors for 38 municipalities and about 1,000 town hall lawmakers. Election officials said preliminary turnout was 42.5%, slightly less than four years ago.

Voting was peaceful. Police arrested 13 people for possible voting violations.

With almost all the vote counted, preliminary results published online by the Central Election Commission showed that 21 communes will need a runoff in a month to elect their mayors.

The governing left-wing Self-Determination Party, or Vetevendosje!, of Prime Minister Albin Kurti has won no mayoral post so far, though it is ahead in the capital Pristina where it had nominated its former health minister, Arben Vitia. Pristina, too, goes to a runoff.

The center-right Democratic Party of Kosovo of former independence fighters, and whose ex-leaders are being tried for war crimes, has won nine posts, followed by the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo with seven and the Alliance for Kosovo’s Future with six mayors.

The Srpska List party of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority, which is close to the Serbian government in Belgrade, has won the 10 seats in northern Kosovar communes. A Turkish minority party won another commune.

The past two months have seen soaring tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, a former Serb province with a majority ethnic Albanian population which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia has not recognized the move.

International observers will issue a preliminary report Tuesday on the vote.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up