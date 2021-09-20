Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Government urges German climate…

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 9:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.

Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.

“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert.

Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30.

Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time,” but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.

Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Bureau of the Fiscal Service seeks to issue nearly all payments electronically by 2030

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up