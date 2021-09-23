Coronavirus News: The nuance of dealing with COVID-19 | New cases in Montgomery Co. | 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Latest cases in DC region
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 6:29 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The lawyer for Carles Puigdemont says the former Catalan leader has been detained in Sardinia, Italy.

Gonzalo Boye confirmed to the Associated Press that Puigdemont was detained on Thursday.

Boye wrote on Twitter than the former Catalan president, wanted by Spain for his role in an unauthorized referendum for independence, was being held under a European arrest warrant issued by Spain in 2019.

