9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Europe News » Albanian parliament sworn in…

Albanian parliament sworn in following April Socialist win

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s new parliament members were formally sworn in and elected a new speaker Friday, in the house’s first session after an April 25 election.

Serving its third consecutive mandate, the left-wing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama has 74 of parliament’s 140 seats, while the main opposition center-right Democratic Party has 59.

The Socialists’ Lindita Nikolla, a former education minister, was elected parliament speaker.

Rama has already named a 17-member Cabinet, 12 of whose members are women. Parliament is expected to approve it next week.

His main challenges will be coping with the pandemic and its impact on the economy, while fighting corruption and drug trafficking, boosting growth and lowering unemployment.

Albania, with its population of 2.8 million, has been a NATO member since 2009 and hopes to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union later this year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Government News | World News

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

Air Force thinking of new ways to divest from old systems in 2023

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up