CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Europe News » Forest fire forces Russia…

Forest fire forces Russia to evacuate 830 from summer camp

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 10:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — A wildfire raging through a Russian forest forced over 830 people to flee from a summer camp in the southern Urals as the flames burned only 1 kilometer (half a mile) away, emergency authorities said Sunday.

A total of 750 children and 87 personnel were evacuated from the camp in the Bashkortostan republic, some 1,180 kilometers (730 miles) east of Moscow, Russia’s Emergency Ministry said.

Firefighters were battling the blaze that prompted the evacuation.

Bashkortostan on Sunday was among five Russian regions most affected by the wildfires. According to Russia’s aerial forest protection agency, Avialesookhrana, seven fires were burning in Bashkortostan, covering 1,293 hectares (3,195 acres).

Overall, 246 fires were raging Sunday in Russia across 4.4 million hectares (10.8 million acres), with the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, in northeastern Siberia accounting for the vast majority of them.

In recent years, Russia has recorded high temperatures that many scientists regard as a result of climate change. The hot weather coupled with the neglect of fire safety rules has caused a growing number of wildfires that authorities say have consumed 15 million acres this year in Russia.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change developments at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up