F-16 collides with building at Dutch air base before takeoff

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 5:44 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Belgian F-16 fighter jet collided with a building at a Dutch airbase Thursday morning as it prepared to take off, injuring two people, Dutch and Belgian authorities said.

Belgium’s defense ministry said in a statement that the incident happened at the start of an F-16 mission and “the pilot had to use his ejector seat.”

There was no fire or explosion following the incident at Leeuwarden military airbase, the Dutch air force said.

The air force said the cause of the incident was unclear and was being investigated.

Further details were not immediately available.

