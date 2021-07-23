2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Azerbaijan sentences 13 Armenian soldiers to prison

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 12:34 PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — A court in Azerbaijan on Friday sentenced 13 Armenian soldiers to six years in prison on convictions of terrorism and illegally entering the country.

They were among more than 60 Armenian servicemen who were arrested in December, about a month after the end of a six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. That region and surrounding territories in Azerbaijan had been under Armenian control since the 1994 end of a separatist war.

Last year’s war, in which about 6,000 people were killed, saw Azerbaijan take control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories. A Russia-brokered treaty obliged Armenia to cede control of the territories and left Azerbaijan holding large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The convicted soldiers and the others were arrested in Hadrut, a part of Nagorno-Karabakh that is now under Azerbaijan’s control. Some of those arrested in December were returned to Armenia in exchange for maps of minefields, while others still face trial.

