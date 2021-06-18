CORONAVIRUS: Vaccine rates among DC teens | DC is open rally | Will vaccine boosters be necessary? | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » Vaccine-maker AstraZeneca claims victory…

Vaccine-maker AstraZeneca claims victory in court tussle with EU over slow deliveries

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 8:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Vaccine-maker AstraZeneca claims victory in court tussle with EU over slow deliveries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House appropriators formally endorse Biden's 2022 federal pay proposal

The underlying process for GWACs hasn’t changed since 1994; ADI says it’s time

House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

OPM vows to improve PMF program amid 'unacceptable decline' in diverse candidates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up