CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Europe News » Probe into remains found…

Probe into remains found near site of former Auschwitz camp

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 8:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors are investigating an apparent mass burial site revealed this month near the area of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz.

A local resident spotted some 12 human skulls and many bones in the bank of the Sola river, running through the Polish southern town of Oswiecim, when the water level was very low, the Onet portal said Friday.

Police and prosecutors are investigating whether the remains might have a link to the former death camp and the state National Remembrance Institute, which investigates World War II and communist-era crimes, has been notified.

The press office of the Auschwitz Museum said Friday it was aware of the find, and of others before it, but that the area is outside the museum’s perimeter and administrative authority.

Any further steps depend on the findings from the investigation.

During World War II, from 1940-45, over 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz, which Nazi Germany operated in Oswiecim, in occupied Poland. Most of the victims were Europe’s Jews but also Poles, Gypsies, Russian soldiers and German political prisoners. Most — but not all — bodies were incinerated in the camp’s crematoria.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

Biden's cyber nominees promise 'coherence' among agencies to prevent future breaches

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up