Greece starts vaccine campaign at asylum-seeker facilities

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 10:46 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities launched a vaccination campaign Thursday for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers living in government-run facilities, starting with the islands of Lesbos, Chios, and Samos.

Health Ministry officials said the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was being used for the program, which is scheduled to expand to other Greek islands and the mainland starting later this week.

Around 60,000 migrants and asylum-seekers currently live in camps, shelters, and government-subsidized apartments in Greece. About one-quarter are children and not currently eligible to receive vaccines.

COVID-19 has killed more than 12,000 people in the country of 10.7 people. Nearly one in five Greek residents have been fully vaccinated, according to government figures published Thursday. In a technical report published Wednesday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control urged European Union member nations to “ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and ensure equitable uptake” for migrants and the wider population. ___ Follow more of AP’s pandemic and migration coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/migration

