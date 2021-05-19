CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice expecting a baby

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 5:53 AM

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby.

The palace said Wednesday the 32-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to have their first child in the autumn. It said “both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married property developer Mapello Mozzi in July 2020 at a small ceremony constrained by coronavirus restrictions. She is ninth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice’s younger sister Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a son named August, in February.

The queen has 10 great-grandchildren, with another — a second child for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — due in the summer.

This story has been corrected to show that Meghan is the duchess of Sussex, not York.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

