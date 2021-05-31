VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Europe News » Ex-owners of polluting Italian…

Ex-owners of polluting Italian steel plant convicted

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 2:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — Two former owners of a troubled steel plant in southern Italy were convicted Monday of toxic pollution that prosecutors say cost hundreds of lives. They were each sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

Brothers Fabio Riva and Nicola Riva, the former owner and managers of the Ilva steel plant in the southern city of Taranto, once Europe’s largest, were convicted of criminal association aimed at provoking an environmental disaster, poisoning the food supply and willful omissions of workplace safety measures.

They were sentenced to 22 years and 20 years, respectively.

Two other managers were also found guilty in the case and sentenced to more than two decades, among the 24 former managers convicted in the five-year trial.

The former governor of Puglia, Nichi Vendola, was convicted of aggravated bribery, accused by prosecutors of having put undue pressure on an environmental official to soften his position on the toxic emissions. That official, Giorgio Assennato, meanwhile, was found guilty of not reporting Vedola’s pressure, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Assennato has denied being pressured by Vendola, a left-wing politician who also denied wrongdoing and said the verdict had “trampled the truth.” Vendola has vowed to appeal.

Verdicts aren’t considered final in Italy until two levels of appeal are exhausted.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DARPA launches a project to fix a persistent battlefield communications problem

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up