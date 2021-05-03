CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Belgium's police-related racial violence…

Belgium’s police-related racial violence concerns UN body

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 11:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — A U.N. rights committee expressed concerns Monday about police-related racial violence in Belgium and asked the country to allow thorough investigations of the alleged incidents.

The U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), which is made of 18 independent experts, also called for more ethnic diversity in the country’s police force.

A top Belgian police official stepped aside last year after the emergence of a 2018 video showing violent treatment of a Slovak citizen by police officers at a Belgian airport. The man, who was in distress, later died. More recently, Belgian prosecutors have launched a probe following the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was detained by police.

The committee said in statement that experts were worried by “reports of an increase of police violence during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent anti-racism demonstrations, persistent racial profiling and hate speech.”

The panel recommended that Belgian authorities “legislate an explicit prohibition of racial profiling and establish an independent system for dealing with complaints related to racial profiling.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

May We Say Thank You 2021

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

New program combines traditional, multi-disciplinary research approaches to solve national-scale challenges

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up