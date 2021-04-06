CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » North Macedonia crime ring…

North Macedonia crime ring sold passports to criminals

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Nine officials in North Macedonia’s interior ministry were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of illegally issuing passports to overseas criminals.

Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski told reporters the suspects worked in the ministry’s passport office and were arrested following a two-year surveillance operation.

His government received support from U.S. authorities and Interpol, the minister said.

Spasovski said the 215 people who received the passports and were given false identities included drug trafficking suspects and other criminals wanted on international arrest warrants. He did not give other details.

The arrested officials are due to appear Wednesday before a public prosecutor. A tenth official is wanted for questioning.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

IRS too ‘outgunned’ to shrink $1T tax gap, Rettig tells Congress

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up