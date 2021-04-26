CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Mother, son killed by bulls in Germany

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 11:04 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Police say an 81-year-old woman and her 56-year-old son are believed to have been killed by bulls at their farm in western Germany.

Southern Hesse police said officers were alerted Monday morning that two bulls were on the loose in the town of Lorsch, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Frankfurt.

While one bull was caught before police arrived, the second had to be shot by a hunter because it kept breaking out of makeshift barriers.

Officers then went to the farm where the bulls were registered and found two people dead in one of the barns.

Police said the mother and son, who ran the farm, “appear to have fallen victim to the bulls before they escaped.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

