CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. lift outdoor dining restrictions | New mass vaccination site in Howard Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Germany's top court has…

Germany’s top court has ordered the government to set clear climate goals for the period after 2030

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 3:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top court has ordered the government to set clear climate goals for the period after 2030.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes already owed

VA's meteoric telehealth expansion poses new questions for the future

Court keeps Amazon's JEDI challenge fully intact, dealing blow to DoD, Microsoft

GSA details plans to help re-energize ‘green government’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up