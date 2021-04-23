CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » 10,000 march in Armenian…

10,000 march in Armenian capital to commemorate killings

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — About 10,000 people held a torchlight parade in Armenia’s capital Friday to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.

The evening march from a central square to a sprawling memorial complex began with activists burning a Turkish flag. Historians estimate that, in the last days of the Ottoman Empire, up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks in what is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century.

Armenians have long pushed for the deaths to be recognized as genocide.

While Turkey concedes that many died in that era, the country has rejected the term genocide, saying the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest during the Ottoman Empire’s collapse.

Armenia on Saturday formally observes Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the start of the killings in 1915.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up