CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » UK regulator: People should…

UK regulator: People should keep getting AstraZeneca shots

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 10:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — British regulators said Thursday that people should keep getting AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine following its review of data on patients who suffered from blood clots after getting the shot.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said there’s no evidence that the vaccine causes blood clots in veins. A further review of five reports in the U.K. of a rare type of clot in the brain is continuing, but the condition, which can occur naturally, has been reported in less than 1 in a million people vaccinated so far and no causal link has been established, the agency said.

“The MHRA’s advice remains that the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks and that the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so,” the agency said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army may add hundreds of civilian investigators to address problems highlighted by Fort Hood review

IRS pushes filing season deadline to May 17 as it rolls out expanded pandemic benefits

OPM ready to 'close the chapter' on the merger, chart new path forward

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up