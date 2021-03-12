CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fitness centers, parks reopening | MCPS students returning sooner | Vaccine safety systems work | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Turkey signals warming ties…

Turkey signals warming ties with Egypt after long freeze

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 10:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Egypt have started holding diplomatic talks, top Turkish officials said Friday, in a sign of warming ties between the two regional powers.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the two countries have held “intelligence, diplomatic and economic” contacts and said he hoped for “strong” ties between the two nations.

Turkey and Egypt fell out in 2013 and recalled their ambassadors over the ouster of Egypt’s late former president Mohamed Morsi. Erdogan has long backed the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s oldest Islamist organization, from which Morsi hailed.

Turkey and Egypt also backed opposing sides in the conflict in Libya. Meanwhile, Cairo was outraged by a deal which Ankara signed with Libya’s U.N.-backed government based in Tripoli that aimed to boost Turkish maritime rights and influence in the eastern Mediterranean.

The talks resumed with neither country imposing any “preconditions” on the other, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Friday. He did not provide further details.

Cavusoglu warned however, that progress was slow.

“Because ties were broken for years, it is not so easy to move as if nothing happened,” he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

What did NAPA recommend for OPM? And are they correct?

As its disability claims backlog grows, VBA hoping for return to normal by fall

$1B for TMF: A ‘put up or shut up moment’ for tougher federal IT fixes

USPS looks to shed 60K administrative employees in 10-year business plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up