CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Scottish leader under fire…

Scottish leader under fire after lawmakers fault testimony

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 7:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed suggestions that she misled lawmakers, saying opposition members of a legislative panel had made up their minds before they heard her evidence.

Sturgeon told Sky News that she stands by the eight hours of testimony she gave to a committee of Scotland’s parliament investigating the government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor.

Britain’s Press Association reported, without citing a source, that the committee voted 5-4 in favor of finding that Sturgeon gave an inaccurate account to parliament. The panel’s report is expected to be published next week.

“What’s been clear is that opposition members of this committee made their minds up about me before I muttered a single word of evidence; their public comments have made that clear,” Sturgeon said Thursday night.

“So this leak from the committee – very partisan leak – tonight before they’ve finalized the report is not that surprising,” she said.

The case centers around the Scottish government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond, who served as first minister of Scotland before Sturgeon took office in 2014.

If Sturgeon is found to have misled parliament, she could be forced to resign for breaking the rules governing the conduct of government ministers.

Sturgeon said she is waiting for the findings of James Hamilton, a senior lawyer who is conducting an independent investigation into the question of whether she breached the ministerial code.

Scotland’s highest civil court ruled in 2019 that the government acted unlawfully in its investigation of the claims against Salmond, and awarded him more than 500,000 pounds ($695,000) in legal expenses. A criminal court also acquitted Salmond.

In his testimony to the committee, Salmond criticized the government of his one-time friend for undermining democratic principles and the rule of law.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Air Force training says airmen have a responsibility to report illegal extremist behavior

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up