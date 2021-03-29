CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Romanian man arrested in…

Romanian man arrested in Greece over Swiss watch theft

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have arrested a 48-year-old Romanian man wanted in Switzerland over the theft of four watches with a total worth of over 1 million euros ($1.1 million).

The suspect, who was not publicly named in accordance with Greek law, appeared before a prosecutor in Thessaloniki Monday and denied the charges. He was detained on an international arrest warrant at the airport in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Friday after arriving on a flight from Bucharest, authorities said.

According to legal documents, the man has been accused of stealing the watches along with an accomplice from a jeweler’s shop in Bern on Dec. 28. The two allegedly posed as buyers who asked to see the watches, and then swapped them with fakes.

A judicial panel will decide whether he is to be extradited to Switzerland.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

How much should you read into Deputy Secretary Hicks decision to evaluate CMMC?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up