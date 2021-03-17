CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine rollout decides Md. health chief's fate | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Johnson's ex-aide Cummings slams…

Johnson’s ex-aide Cummings slams UK response to pandemic

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 10:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has criticized the government’s response to the pandemic, comparing the health department to a “smoking ruin” when COVID-19 first hit the U.K. hard.

Dominic Cummings testified to parliament’s science and technology committee Wednesday, making his first public appearance since he stepped down late last year following a bitter power struggle at No.10 Downing Street.

Cummings, who had long been a critic of the civil service, said the health department was “just a smoking ruin in terms of procurement and PPE (personal protective equipment)” last spring. He was also scathing about the bureaucracy that he said prevented an effective U.K. response to the pandemic.

“In February, March, April last year there was no entity in the British state, zero entities, including the prime minister himself, who could make rapid decisions on science funding,” he said, adding that Britain’s current mass vaccination program has only been a success because it was taken out of the hands of civil servants.

Johnson’s office defended the health department’s work, saying Wednesday that “COVID challenged health systems around the world.”

Britain has Europe’s highest coronavirus death toll, which stands at over 125,900 in total.

Cummings was Johnson’s top aide and a chief architect of the campaign to have Britain leave the European Union. A highly divisive figure, he was widely criticized last year when he violated national lockdown rules, driving hundreds of miles across England after contracting coronavirus.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Government News | World News

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up