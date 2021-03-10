CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Alexandria | When's your turn for COVID-19 vaccine? | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
EU-UK relations take a new dip over ‘vaccine ban’ comments

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 4:28 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Relations between the European Union and recently departed Britain took another diplomatic dip on Wednesday when the EU envoy in London was summoned to explain comments that Britain had issued a vaccine export ban.

The United Kingdom was so irate about Tuesday’s comments from EU Council President Charles Michel that Britain had “imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines,” that it called in the ambassador for a morning meeting.

A British government statement said that it “has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine. Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false.”

The spat comes against a background that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Britain is seen as a huge success while that in the 27-nation bloc has been a major failure. The United Kingdom has given about 35% of its adults a vaccine shot while the EU is further back with 9.5%.

