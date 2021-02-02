CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » Europe News » Siemens Energy to shed…

Siemens Energy to shed 7,800 jobs in cost-cutting drive

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 2:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Energy technology company Siemens Energy said Tuesday that it plans to shed 7,800 jobs worldwide by 2025 as part of a drive to cut costs.

The company, which was spun off last year by German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG, currently has more than 90,000 employees around the world.

It said that “optimized processes, leaner structures, the reduction of overcapacities and portfolio adjustments” will result in some 7,800 jobs going in its gas and power segment, around three-quarters of them in management, administration and sales.

The plans call for 3,000 jobs to be cut in Germany, 1,700 in the United States and 3,100 at other locations worldwide. The cuts are to be completed by the end of the 2025 financial year, with a “large part” by the end of the 2023 financial year, Siemens Energy said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's EHR is now operationally effective for at least some users, testing office says

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

SDA preparing to buy 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up