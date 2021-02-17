CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Russian cargo ship docks at International Space Station

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 7:01 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — An unmanned Russian cargo ship docked at the International Space Station Wednesday with a load of supplies.

The Progress MS-16 cargo ship, which blasted off Monday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan, has delivered water, propellant and other supplies to the orbiting outpost.

The station’s crew guided the ship to moor at the station in manual mode at 0627 GMT (1:27 a.m. EST) following a last-minute glitch in the automated docking system.

The space station is now operated by NASA’s Kate Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi; and Russian Space Agency Roscosmos’ Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

