CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Town hall clears up questions | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Europe News » Google fined $1 million…

Google fined $1 million for misleading French hotel rankings

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 8:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Google has agreed to pay a fine of 1.1 million euros ($1.3 million) after French authorities concluded the search engine displayed “misleading” rankings for French hotels.

Previously, Google used the official source Atout France as well as input from other hotel-industry websites in its algorithm to rank hotels from one to five stars.

After receiving complaints from hoteliers about Google’s rankings, the French government’s fraud and competition agency launched an investigation in 2019 and 2020. It said it was to monitor “the nature and fairness of the information provided by the platform” across 7,500 establishments.

Google said that it has now made the “necessary changes to only reflect the official French star rating for hotels on Google Maps and Search.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

COVID-19 pandemic ‘knocked down’ stigma of telework, but will it last?

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up