CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Europe News » Dutch arrest suspect in…

Dutch arrest suspect in 3 armed robberies in Germany

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 2:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A German man suspected in three heists against money transporters, including one at Cologne-Bonn airport, was arrested in the Netherlands on Tuesday, German investigators said.

The 60-year-old, whose name wasn’t released, is alleged to have participated in the robberies in Cologne in 2018 and at the airport and in Frankfurt in 2019.

Two guards were wounded in the latter attacks, and the suspect is accused of using a machine gun in the airport robbery, prosecutors and police in Cologne said in a statement.

In all three cases, the assailants fled in cars stolen in the Netherlands, set fire to them near the crime scene and continued in a second car, they said. Investigators were able to identify a car that they allegedly used to flee back across the border.

Prosecutors and police said their investigation did not confirm media speculation that former members of the far-left Red Army Faction group may have been involved in the robberies.

They said they already have sought the extradition of the suspect, who was detained on a European arrest warrant.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Agencies tweak COVID-19 safety plans following Biden's mask mandate

NITAAC details timing, evaluation plans for $40B IT services contract

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up