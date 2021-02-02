CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » 2 dead, 3 injured…

2 dead, 3 injured in attack at German psychiatric hospital

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 8:35 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Friday that two people have died and three others were injured in an attack at a psychiatric hospital in the northern town of Lueneburg.

A 21-year-old man who admitted himself to the hospital on Thursday is suspected of attacking two older male patients during the night and killing them. He also injured two female nurses, one of them seriously, and a police officer.

Lueneburg police said the man was arrested.

