INAUGURATION NEWS: Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » Europe News » Ukraine seizes ton of…

Ukraine seizes ton of heroin destined for Europe

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 10:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian officials say they have seized about 1 metric ton (1.1 tons) of heroin that smugglers intended to take into European Union countries and that four Turkish citizens have been detained in the case.

A statement late Tuesday from the national prosecutor-general’s office said the heroin was seized in the city of Lviv, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Polish border.

It said the heroin originated in Pakistan and came into the country via the Black Sea port of Odesa.

The heroin, whose value is estimated at 2.3 billion hryvna ($81 million), was to be taken into the EU under the guise of diplomatic cargo, the statement said, but didn’t give further details.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Senators hear that waiver for Austin could be a dangerous precedent

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up