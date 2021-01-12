INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Europe News » SAS CEO leaves airline…

SAS CEO leaves airline after 10 years at the helm

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 5:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The CEO of Scandinavian Airlines, Rickard Gustafson, said Monday he is leaving the company after 10 years at the helm to take up a job with one of Sweden’s largest industrial groups.

In a statement, the 56-year-old Swede said: “time has come for me to pass on the baton.” It will happen during the first half of 2021, he added.

SAS “is well-positioned to lead the aviation industry toward a more sustainable future once the pandemic is under control,” Gustafson said.

SAS board chairman Carsten Dillion said the airline “is still in a critical — but stable — position” and added they had immediately started the process to appoint a replacement.

Like many major airlines, SAS has been in financial distress during the pandemic. Last year, the company’s shareholders agreed on an aid package worth 14.25 billion kronor ($1.7 billion), securing the carrier’s survival.

The governments of Sweden and Denmark, which own shares in the airline, are partly financing the recapitalization plan. The aid package is also financially supported by its third main owner, the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, a Swedish public and private foundation.

It includes issuing new shares and converting bonds into shares.

Before joining SAS, Gustafson headed Danish-Swedish insurance company Codan/Trygg Hansa and he has held several positions within General Electric.

In a separate statement, Goteborg-based SKF, the Swedish bearing and seal manufacturing group said Gustafson would be the new CEO of the company, replacing Alrik Danielson.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up