Pope makes it official practice that women can read at Mass but reaffirms they can’t be priests

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 6:02 AM

ROME (AP) — Pope makes it official practice that women can read at Mass but reaffirms they can’t be priests.

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

